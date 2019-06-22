GODFREY – Play got underway on Friday evening in a pair of area tennis tournaments, despite the heavy rain and storms that passed through the St. Louis metro area during the afternoon.

Matches were played as scheduled in the opening day of the 37th annual Bud Simpson Open at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey and also the Tiger Classic Junior Tournament at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

At the Bud Simpson tournament, in the opening round of the open men’s singles, three matches were played. Leonardo DaSilva of O’Fallon defeated Joe Segneri of Alton 6-1, 6-1, it was Jaden Henderson of Troy advancing past Jerseyville’s Mitch McKee 6-4, 6-3, and Max Skaer of Swansea won over Ayush Negi of St. Louis 6-0, 6-4.

In the women’s 4.0 singles draw, it was Rachel Hall of Jerseyville winning over Kennedy Loewen of Bethalto 6-0, 6-4, while in the women’s open singles, top-seeded Shannon Gordon-Carney of St. Louis defeated Sara Kreutzrager of Roxana 6-0, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles, the team of Cole Davis of Ballwin, Mo., and Donovan McKnight of O’Fallon defeated Eduardo Abilez of Ballwin and Steve Moehn of St. Louis 7-5, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), and in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles, Kreutzrager teamed with Adam Ruckman of Godfrey to defeat Travis Blair of O’Fallon, Mo., and Hall 6-3, 6-2, and David LaFevers of Springfield, Mo., and Alexis Payne of Columbia, Mo., eliminated Nick Mueller and Angela Reckelhoff of Troy 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, at the Tiger Classic, one match was played before play was suspended due to rain and lightning concerns, and in the girls 12-and-under singles, Ashley Behan of St. Louis won over Elisa Nunez, also of St. Louis 6-0, 6-0. The rest of the scheduled matches were postponed until Saturday morning.

Both tournaments resume of Saturday, with the Bud Simpson matches beginning at 9 a.m. at various sites around the Godfrey area, while the Tiger Classic matches begin at the Edwardsville Tennis Center at 8:30 a.m.

