COLLINSVILLE - National Academy of Science Member and renowned plant biologist Dr. Elisabeth Gantt has honored her late husband Dr. R. Raymond Gantt with a $2 million gift to Blackburn College. The gift to Blackburn College's Gantt/Rohatsch Scholarship will benefit students who have financial need and demonstrate significant academic promise.

Ray and Elisabeth Gantt graduated from Blackburn in 1958 before relocating to Bethesda, MD where he was a biochemist at the National Cancer Institute and she became a distinguished professor at the University of Maryland. Additional details can be found in the release below.

