EDWARDSVILLE - Organizers are making plans now for the 26th Annual Leclaire Parkfest to be held at Leclaire Park on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Both vendors and sponsors are needed for the festival that has become a fall tradition in Edwardsville, Illinois. The event features live music, festival food provided by local non-profit organizations, a beer garden, artisans, children’s activities, a book fair, and an exhibit of vintage vehicles that have been painstakingly restored. In addition, Friends of Leclaire shares the history of the Leclaire National Historic District through photographic posters and trolley tours of the district.

Behind the scenes there will be changes this year as Cindy Reinhardt steps down as festival coordinator after almost 20 years on the job. She has passed that responsibility on to Ms.Shawn McCue. Vendor coordinator for the second year in a row is Theresa Morrison.

Friends of Leclaire President Bob Nickrent will recruit sponsors and Reinhardt will continue to do publicity for the festival. The vintage car and tractor display is organized by Mike Leitner. If interested in participating, contact him at (618) 288-7282. The festival book sale is coordinated by the Relay for Life Team from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society. If interested in helping with the Relay book sale, call Elizabeth Donald at 618-692-8104 or send an email to elizabethdonald@yahoo.com,

The complete list of Leclaire Parkfest volunteers is a long one, and all assistance is appreciated, especially on the day of the festival. If you are able to volunteer, call Shawn McCue at (618) 363-9599.

Vendors should go to the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org for a vendor application (listed under events). For vendor questions, call Theresa Morrison at (618) 920-5333 or email friends@historic-leclaire.org. Parkfest vendors are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans. Commercial booths are not accepted except with a sponsorship of $1000 or more. Sponsorships are also available at a $500 level. Contact Bob Nickrent at (618) 659-2108 if interested in being a Leclaire Parkfest sponsor.

Proceeds of the festival are used by Friends of Leclaire to fulfill their mission of educating the public about the Leclaire National Historic District through newsletters and other publications and to make improvements in public areas of Leclaire.

In the past year, Friends of Leclaire applied for a shared Edwardsville ENERGI grant to install a new sign at the Leclaire Park, painted a park pavilion, held numerous clean-up days at the park, hosted an ice cream social and spent many hours maintaining Leclaire Park gardens. They also produced four newsletters containing current and historic information on Leclaire and rebuilt their web site. For more information on Leclaire visit www.historic-leclaire.org or the FOL facebook page: Historic Leclaire.

Memberships in Friends of Leclaire are available to anyone interested in promoting the work of Friends of Leclaire, whether or not they are residents of the neighborhood. Annual membership is $15 annually and can be sent to Friends of Leclaire, P. O. Box 644, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

