Sept. 15 event at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill. aims to connect local job seekers to an array of job openings with area employers

BELLEVILLE - Individuals from across the St. Louis region in search of new career opportunities are invited to attend the upcoming Jobs Plus 2016 Regional Job Fair, where an estimated 50-plus employers will be seeking talent to fill hundreds of job openings region-wide. Set for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1-5 p.m. at the conveniently located Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Ill., this event will present job seekers with the opportunity to learn about employment opportunities in a wide assortment of industries, ranging from healthcare, hospitality and education to transportation, utilities and the trades. The job fair is free and open to the public and will be beneficial for high school graduates, those with advanced degrees and anyone in between.

“The Jobs Plus 2016 Regional Job Fair will give individuals the chance to meet with some of the region’s largest employers who have positions available to be filled right now,” said Mark Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman. “We encourage job seekers, eager to jumpstart their careers, to save the date and plan to attend this great event.”

Fair attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring along their resumes to share with prospective employers. They can visit www.mawib.com to see the growing list of participating employers and a summary of the types of positions available. During the event, representatives from participating employers will be accepting resumes and conducting onsite interviews. For those interested in submitting applications online, a free Wi-Fi connection will be available throughout the entire venue. The event will also feature free interpretation services for the hearing impaired and Spanish-speaking attendees, along with a resource room where attendees can take advantage of free copy services and computer access.

“The event continues to attract dozens of regional employers, many of whom return year-after-year because they know it will draw job seekers interested in advancing their careers,” added Kern. “We look forward to welcoming another great crowd of attendees for Jobs Plus 2016 and hosting another successful event.”

Job-seekers interested in learning more about the Jobs Plus 2016 Regional Job Fair can contact Rick Stubblefield with the St. Clair County Intergovernmental Grants Department, at (618) 825-3259 or via e-mail at rstubblefield@co.st-clair.il.us. Job seekers are also encouraged to visit www.mawib.com and www.co.st-clair.il.us for additional information.

