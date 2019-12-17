EDWARDSVILLE - The second annual Whiskey for the Watershed event is taking place once again in the LeClaire Room on the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville, Friday, March 27, 2020.

This highly anticipated event will be better than ever, with local food vendors and whiskey-based cocktail pairings. A variety of silent auction items will also be available. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding for the Watershed Nature Center and their park improvement campaign, Access Nature.

The fun and flavorful night out includes cuisine from local restaurants to include Cleveland Heath, 1818 Chophouse, Wang Gang and Bella Milano. The event will open its doors at 6 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. Ticket prices for the full food and cocktail experience are $85 per person. This year, Watershed is also offering designated driver tickets for $45 which will include access to all of the food stations with one drink ticket. There will also be a wine station for guests, depending on their preference. The popular whiskey tasting station will also be available once again, offering a selection of palate-tempting samples for an additional fee.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jennifer Warren, event chairperson and Watershed Nature Center board member, is excited about the event and the auction items already being donated. “We received wonderful feedback from the first Whiskey for the Watershed, and we are committed to making the upcoming event better than ever,” said Warren. “Some businesses and individuals have indicated an interest in sponsoring the event, so we wanted to also give them the opportunity to get involved,” added Warren. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels. For individuals and businesses wanting to learn more, become a sponsor or donate an auction item, please call 618.236.4734 or email jwarren@kanegroup.net.

About the Watershed Nature Center

The Watershed Nature Center is home to over 40 acres of prairie, forest, and wetland habitats. The center features paved walking trails, a raised marsh walk, and a welcome center. Dedicated to providing environmental education, passive recreation, and enjoyment of native habitats for Edwardsville and the surrounding communities, the Access Nature campaign is underway so that preservation continues today and for future generations. The goal of the Access Nature campaign is to seek improvements on existing park amenities while expanding on the fundamental reason park restoration is important: to encourage outdoor play and show appreciation for our natural resources, habitats and its wildlife.

Whiskey for the Watershed and other events help to support the many activities, educational and recreational opportunities that occur annually at Watershed Nature Center.

More like this: