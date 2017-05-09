EDWARDSVILLE - Planning for the 20th Anniversary Edwardsville Route 66 Festival is underway and companies throughout the region are signing on as event sponsors and vendors. The Edwardsville Route 66 Festival takes place on June 9 and June 10, 2017 at Edwardsville City Park.

Get ready for the always popular classic car cruise and show, as well as tasty food, beer and wine, craft and art vendors, children’s activities to include a gaming truck and a rock climbing wall, Metro Miler’s 10k Run, Trailnet Route 66 Bicycle Ride and live music. The live music on Friday night will begin at 6:30 p.m. when The Catapults hit the stage. At 9 p.m., Jeremiah Johnson Band will rock City Park until 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, food, beverage, art vendors, children’s booths, Me2You Gaming Truck and other surprises will be happening as the park opens at 10 a.m. Trolley tours will again hit the streets every half-hour. Additional live music performances, including the musical-comedy act for kids of all ages, Babaloo, will hit the stage at 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. when the evening’s local live music begins.

The headlining act for Saturday evening is the ever-popular party and rock band that appeals to everyone: Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians! Get ready to enjoy a live music performance of the Goose Miller Band from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until Johnny Holzum and Well Hungarians hit the stage at 9:00 p.m., closing down the festival at 11:30 p.m.

According to Katie Grable of the City of Edwardsville’s Parks and Recreation Department, “This year’s 20th Anniversary Route 66 Festival will be better than ever, offering a few surprises. The Route 66 Festival has long been a showcase event for the City of Edwardsville. Not only do we get to celebrate the Mother Road and all its significance, but we also get to show off our community’s outstanding support for family-oriented events and the many talents of our local vendors and residents. The event offers great, popular live acts every year and we anticipate a large crowd and a lot of fun.”

Sponsors of this year’s 2017 events include Mother Road sponsor, Cork Tree Creative, Inc. Cork Tree Creative is an Edwardsville-based, full-service marketing, public relations and website development firm and has been the Mother Road sponsor for 6 years. Renewal by Anderson, Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC are Hot Rod sponsors. Phillips 66, celebrating their 100th Year Anniversary, has also signed on as a recent Hot Rod sponsor. Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. and Madison Mutual Insurance Company are both Roadster Sponsors for this year’s festival. Southside’s Allstar Collision is a Fastback Sponsor and Weber & Rodney Funeral Home has signed on as an Enthusiast Sponsor.

There’s still time for area companies to sign on as event sponsors. Sponsorships range from $50 to $5,000 and will be accepted through May 19, 2017. There are also still some spots available for food and art vendors. The deadline to sign up as a vendor is also May 19. Those interested in being a sponsor or a vendor can contact Katie Grable at (618) 692-7538 or visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com for more information. Registration forms are also available to download online.

For more information about the festival and its events, visit www.edwardsvilleroute66.com or follow the event on Facebook at Edwardsville Route 66 Festival, as well as Twitter.

