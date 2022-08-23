WOOD RIVER – Today, city council member Jeremy Plank commended the City of Wood River staff for prioritizing transparency by adding to the city website:

city meetings

agendas

a calendar of events

list of current projects

“one-click” electronic payment of billings

“In 2021, I launched ‘A Transparent Wood River,’ a plan to make our city more accountable and accessible to its citizens,” said Plank. “I appreciate the work of city staff for helping to make Wood River a leader in transparent local government.”

“A Transparent Wood River” is an initiative inspired by the Ballotpedia.com Municipal Transparency Checklist. This checklist includes common-sense items the city should disclose on its website, including the city budget, audits, meeting agendas, open records information, contracts, and lobbying information.

“As a city councilman, I will continue to prioritize transparency so our residents can see their government working for them,” Plank continued. “I look forward to ensuring the remaining transparency items are included on the website for the benefit of all of Wood River.”

Since May 2021, residents can watch council meetings via Plank’s Facebook page, facebook.com/plankwoodriver.

Jeremy Plank is a small business owner, Certified Fraud Examiner, and Certified Public Accountant. He was elected to the Wood River city council in 2021.

