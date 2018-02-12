BELLEVILLE - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has partnered with Chris Cakes- St. Louis and the Waterloo School District for an All You Can Eat Pancake and Sausage Dinner fundraiser.

Enjoy watching the pancakes get made right in front of your eyes, and then try your hand at catching them as they are flipped through the air to your plate! The event will take place at Gardner Elementary on Thursday, February 22 from 5 to 7:30pm. The cost for the event is $6 per person, 2 and under is free.

Payment will be collected the night of at the door. All funds raised will be used to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties. To RSVP please call the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at 618-398-3162. A special thanks to Scott Credit Union for sponsoring this event!

The impact of Big Brothers Big Sisters and their programs is seen throughout the community in Monroe County. “Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a loving, supporting "big brother or sister" for our students who need someone to give them attention and support,” shared Christene Baldwin, a Special Education Teacher at Waterloo Junior High, regarding their School-Based Program.

“The energy these high school kids bring to the lives of their "little brothers and sisters" is contagious. They plant seeds of hope and help grow and nurture our kids! This program is all about investing in others – isn't that what life is really all about anyway?”

Dawn Ivers, Principal at Gardner Elementary also sees the impact in her students. “We have the BBBS program most Mondays at Gardner. It is so thrilling to see our "Littles" hop out of their vehicles so excited on a Monday morning to see their "Bigs",” explained Ivers. “This program fosters mentoring and a positive sense of belonging in our students which sets them up for success both academically as well as emotionally.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has been helping children realize their full potential and build their futures since 1980.The services provided are essential in meeting the needs of our community’s youth by matching positive, caring role models to mentor and guide them through the challenges they face in today’s society. Services are for children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Clinton counties. We are always looking for volunteers. How can you help? Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at (618) 398-3162 for information. Check out our website www.bbbsil.org. We are a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

