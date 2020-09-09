EDWARDSVILLE/JERSEYVILLE - Pizza Hut locations throughout the region and country have closed suddenly because of bankruptcy issues. The Jerseyville, Edwardsville, Godfrey and Bethalto Pizza Hut answering machines all have messages that the restaurant has closed.

Customers are asked to look on the Pizza Hut delivery locator website for the closest servicing location.

Pizza Hut said on its website: “We’ve made the difficult decision, together with certain franchisees, to close a limited number of locations in the U.S.”

Brands, the parent company for the fast food chain, and NPC International Inc. filed for bankruptcy recently and agreed to close 300 restaurants. Pizza Hut said this is another example of how the COVID-19 Pandemic has negatively impacted businesses throughout the country.

Chelsey Lott, a manager at the Pizza Hut location in Jerseyville, made these comments on her Facebook page about the closure.

“Today, my Pizza Hut closed down, along with 299 others,” she said. “The past six months as RGM, I overall had a solid team and we were getting the store where it needed to be, but unfortunately, without dining room, the sales were not there. For 10 years, I’ve put my legit blood, sweet and tears into this place! It’s been great and it’s been awful yes, but the good outweighed the bad 100 percent. Friday, I will never walk into my store again... so sad! I will miss my crew (more like family).

“It broke my heart telling all 13 of my employees the news today.”

