ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School baseball team blanked Father McGivney by a score of 9-0 at Lloyd Hopkins Field on Wednesday night (March 23). With the win, the Explorers improve to 3-2 on the season.

The main storyline for this game was Marquette’s starting pitcher senior Logan Sternickle. He struck out eight batters while also having two hits, including one RBI.

Sternickle’s first two K’s came in the first inning with another coming in the second. By then, his team was already leading 3-0.

In the third inning, he couldn’t dodge a hard hit ball straight at him. It bounced off his left hand and his team was still able to make the play for the out. He showed us a nasty bruise on his thumb after the game.

Article continues after sponsor message

The moment of the game was by far in the top half of the fourth. After a walk, a single and another walk, the Griffins had the bases loaded with no outs. Sternickle showed no fear and struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

Logan Sternickle is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Male Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic for his performance so far this baseball season.

He claims he wasn’t very nervous, mentioning that it was a little easier with a 4-0 lead at that point.

He came back out to pitch in the fifth inning and picked up his last two K’s before calling it a night.

“I was just trying to throw strikes the entire time I was out there,” Sternickle said postgame.

More like this: