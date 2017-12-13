While still not announced by either team, the multiple reports of Marcell Ozuna being traded from Miami to St. Louis have set off the next wave of speculation centering on with his arrival, who will be leaving?

The Cardinals already had a log jam in the outfield and with the addition of yet another–who’s going to be an everyday player, it all but assures more moves are to follow.

Soon after the regular season ended, Stephen Piscotty spoke of his desire to be back and take care of unfinished business with the Cardinals.

“Absolutely,” he stated. “I was drafted by the Cardinals. This the team I know, this is the team I want to be with 100%. There’s so much potential–I don’t want to go anywhere. I love it here. I’m already kind of itching to get to work, just because I felt like this was a bit of missed opportunity with this season. I want to get back, I want to get right, and I want to help this team win. There’s no place I’d rather do it than here in St. Louis.”

Unfortunately for Piscotty, he may not get that chance.

While Stephen and fellow outfielder Randal Grichuk are not part of the deal for Ozuna, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports the Oakland A’s are very interested in obtaining Piscotty.

In exchange, Slusser writes the Cardinals are interested in prospects off the A’s 40-man roster such as shortstop Yairo Munoz and Renato Nunez.

Munoz hit a combined .300 (134-446) in 112 games as he was promoted from Midland (AA) to Nashville (AAA) last season. He also stole 22 bases.

Nunez is an outfielder who had three hits in 15 at-bats with Oakland this past year, but hit 32 HRs with 78 RBIs at Nashville.

Another name mentioned by Slusser is reliever Frankie Montas, who appeared in 23 games for Oakland this past season. He struck out 36 hitters while walking 20 in 32.0 IP.

