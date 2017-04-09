(Busch Stadium) On a day when his name is on the back of the road jersey giveaway for fans entering the ballpark, outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“The trainers have been doing a good job and it feels better today,” said Piscotty, who banged up his left knee sliding on his steal attempt of second base Friday night. He was not in the starting lineup yesterday as he has continued to receive treatment. “Ice, stem, heat, some stretching, some activating muscles around it,” he explained.

“Probably could’ve gone today, I’d imagine at some point you’ll see him in the game,” said Mike Matheny. “Good opportunity to get him a little more rest for that and also get Matt Adams some more at-bats.”

Whether that is strictly as a pinch-hitter or in the outfield remains unclear. Piscotty was headed to test out the knee when he spoke before the game.

Reliever Trevor Rosenthal could also be back in action soon. Before today’s game the right-hander threw his second bullpen session as he’s nearing return from the lat strain which placed him on the disabled list to open the season.

“Depending on how the meeting with the doctor goes,” said Matheny. “If that goes well, there’s a chance he’ll be traveling with us.”

Tyler Lyons also had a bullpen session this morning. He is slated to make another rehab start from Memphis (AAA) on Wednesday. In his first outing, Lyons threw 3.1 scoreless innings for the Redbirds on Friday.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports