JERSEYVILLE - Today is move-in day for a local sandwich shop; Pig on a Wing is moving from Medford’s Food Mart to the place it first opened at 807 IL-16 in Jerseyville, next to Farm & Home Supply and attached to Hansen Meat Packing.

Pig on a Wing Owner Steve Walker said it’s officially time for the business to move back to its “roots,” but he’s been grateful for the name recognition Pig on a Wing has gotten out of being on State Street for five years.

“We moved [to Medford’s] five years ago to get our name out, because we were on the edge of town and not a lot of people knew about us,” Walker said. “But then [being] right here in the middle of town the past five years, everybody knows Pig on a Wing now.”

Walker also owns The Pizza Crew restaurant which occupied the IL-16 location while Pig on a Wing was located at Medford’s. However, he said The Pizza Crew’s food isn’t leaving Jerseyville - it’s just joining the Pig on a Wing menu.

“Over the past year, we opened up The Pizza Crew … and that was just to test if we could do pizzas and chicken wings,” Walker said. “So that’s been a test for the past year and it worked fabulously, and everybody loves the pizzas, so now it’s going to be Pig on a Wing with pizza.”

Pizza Crew pizzas and chicken wings will be available at Pig on a Wing once it re-opens at 807 IL-16. Walker said they look to open next week and are aiming for either Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4.

“Jerseyville’s really been there with us the past five years. We couldn’t have done it without them,” Walker said. “We appreciate their business and their loyalty to us.”

For more information and to stay updated, visit the Pig on a Wing Facebook page.

