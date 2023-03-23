JERSEYVILLE - Pig on a Wing will be closing its restaurant located at 807 State Highway 16 in Jerseyville on March 31 and shifting focus to its food trucks. Owner Steve Walker said they will be adding a second food truck under a different name and with different food options later this spring.

“This winter we decided to start building another food truck, and in April, that’ll be complete and ready to roll out,” Walker said. “That gives us two food trucks to work with and two food trucks that I have to staff, so we decided to put our efforts into the food trucks.”

The name of the new food truck is going to be “Rolling Dogs,” and Walker said it will feature a different sandwich selection from the original Pig on a Wing food truck.

“The second food truck, it’ll be sandwiches also, but just different from Pig on a Wing,” he said. “So it’ll be different varieties for people to look forward to.”

Walker said he feels he was an innovator in the food truck movement around the area and has been going at it for eight years. He said many of the employees will stay with the business, but will now be assigned to the food trucks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pig on a Wing made the initial announcement in a Facebook post Thursday morning:

“To all our loyal customers … we regret to inform you that we will be closing Pig on a Wing restaurant after lunch service Friday, March 31.

“We understand this news will be disappointing to many, but after many months of deliberation, we decided to put our efforts into The Pig on Wing Foodtruck and the debut of our 2nd Foodtruck this spring. Please come see us and say goodbye to our wonderful staff that you've made friends with over the years.”

They added that customers should use any gift cards they have before March 31.

The Pig on a Wing food truck will be at the Flock Food Truck Park in Alton this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Walker added that going forward, the Pig on a Wing food truck will be around at local events like the Jersey County Fair, Bethalto Homecoming, Alton Expo, and more.

Walker said the Pig on a Wing Facebook page will remain active and to check there for updates.

More like this: