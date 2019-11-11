CLASS 3A

Jack Pifer was the top runner for Edwardsville, finishing with a time of 15:15.75 as the Tigers came in 22nd in the team standings in the boys Class 3A race.

St. Charles East won the team championship with a score of 64 points, with Wheaton-Warrenville South coming in second at 68 points, Elmhurst York came in third with 153 points, with Orland Park Sandburg right behind in fourth with 156, Oswego East was fifth at 189 points, Park Ridge Maine South was sixth with 206, seventh place went to Arlington Heights Hersey at 221, Naperville North was eighth with 241 points, Minooka finished ninth with a score of 258, and 10th place went to Winnetka New Trier with 276 points. The Tigers came in 22nd with a score of 524 points.

The individual champion was Josh Methner of Hersey, who came in with a time of 13:49.86, with Tyler Cushing of Bolingbrook the runner-up, with a time of 14:16.21. Third place went to Jake Allen of Naperville North, his time being 14:21.72, with Ian Geisler of Huntley finishing fourth at 14:24.92, and fifth place going to Jared Kreis of New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central, coming in at 14:30.43. A pair of runners from St. Charles East --- Bob Liking and Micah Wilson --- were sixth and seventh respectively, with times of 14:31.52 and 14:31.85, eighth place was William Hauenstein of Wheaton Warrenville South, who came in at 14:34.23, the ninth-place finisher was Will Giblin of Orland Park Sandburg at 14:34.64, and rounding out the top ten was Daniel Klysh of Elmhurst York, with a time of 14:34.74.

Besides Pifer, the other Tiger runners were Ryan Watts, with a time of 15:30.57, Zach Walters, with a time of 15:35.38, Geo Patrylak came in at 15:57.49, Drew Stover was clocked in 16:15.61, Kurt Brase had a time of 16:33.03. and Ryan Luitjohan had a time of 16:34.87.

CLASS 1A

Tyler Guthrie of Father McGivney Catholic took All-State honor with a 15th place finish overall, while the Griffin at the IHSA state cross country meets Saturday morning.

Guthrie finished 15th overall, coming in at 15:20.82 as the Griffins came in 15th in the team standings.

Monticello won the championship with a score of 115, edging out Elgin Harvest Christian, who had a score of 121. Stanford Olympia was third with 127, while Clifton Central was fourth with 165 points, and Elmwood came in fifth with 201. Sixth place went to Urbana University with 223 points, Niles Northridge Prep was seventh with a score of 239. El Paso-Gridley came in eighth with 242, Deer Creek-Mackinaw was ninth at 312, and Chicago Latin was 10th with a score of 340 points.

The individual state championship went to Drew Rogers of Herscher, with a time of 14:30.49, with the runner-up Dawson Smith of Rock Falls, who had a time of 14:44.13, and third place going to Hamilton's Miles Sheppard, with a time of 14:53.66. Noah McIntyre of Athens was fourth, coming in at 15:01.90, and fifth place went to Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda with a time of 15:05 flat. Colby Johnson of Deer Creek-Mackinaw came in sixth at 15:10.61, Tristan Olpin of Rockford Keith Country Day was seventh with a time of 15:15.55, eighth place went to Trenton Wesclin's Justin Mumford, finishing at 15:15.91, Charlie Kistner of Olympia was ninth at 15:15.91, and Mari Anthony of Clifton Central was 10th, coming in at 15:16.71.

The other Griffin runners were Brandon Ahring, with a time of 16:10.37, Zach Brasel was timed in 16:11.82, Tanner Fox had a time of 17:09.68, Andrew Dupy's time was 17:59.86, Riley Strack came in at 18:06.56, and Noah Beltremea had a time of 18:18.52.

In addition, Roxana's Carlos Ruvalcaba competed as an individual and had a time of 16:04.84.

CLASS 2A

Triad's Drake Bleier came in 19th overall to earn All-State recognition as the Knights came in 17th in the team standings in the Class 2A race.

The state championship team was Maple Park Kaneland with 74 points, with Dixon coming in second with 95 points, Chicago St. Ignatius was third with 141 points, fourth place went to Morton with 186, Sycamore was fifth at 237, Chatham Glenwood was sixth with 259 points, the seventh-place team was Aurora Marmion Academy at 264, eighth place went to Burlington Central with 280, Lisle Benet Academy was ninth with 303, and Metamora was 10th with a score of 310 points. Triad had a team score of 416 points.

Individually, the state champion was Antioch's Charlie Smith, who had a time of 14:46.96, with Sam Lange of Morton second at 14:49.13, and third place went to Burlington Central's Anthony Farmer, with a time of 14:50.08. In fourth place was Brock Drengenberg of Dixon, who had a time of 14:58.81, followed by fifth place Grayslake Central's Craig Hundley at 15:04.96, sixth place was Dan Weizeorick of Wheaton St. Francis, with a time of 15:07.19, Wilson Georges of Bartonville Limestone came in seventh at 15:09.69, with eighth place going to Kaneland's Austin Adams at 15:10.64, the ninth-place runner was Christian Seagren of Dixon, who was clocked in 15:12.20, and completing the top ten was Chris Cherry of Taylorville, with a time of 15:12.27.

Bleier led the way for the Knights with his 19th place finish overall, with Luke Perry having a time of 16:18.75, Ben Walter came in at 16:34.53, Caleb Bagwell's time was 16:40.84, Ethan Dudley had a time of 16:45.97, Jarod Willis' time was 17:05.76, and Clay Barker came in at 17:22.95.

