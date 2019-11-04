Pie Bake-Off Cancelled at Nature Institute in Godfrey
November 4, 2019 2:10 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY - The Pie Bake-Off set for Nov. 16 at The Nature Institute in Godfrey has been canceled.
"Many bakers cited the timing- the week before Thanksgiving is not a good time for this event, thus we have canceled the event," Rebecca Steiner, Outreach Director for The Nature Institute said.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.