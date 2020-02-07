ALTON - Treat your taste buds and support a local ministry that is celebrating its 48th season in 2020. A Luncheon and Pie Auction will be held to support the Encounter Youth Choir on Sunday, February 23 from 11 am to 1:30 pm at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton. Reservations are not needed, and the event is open to all.

A lunch of baked Mostaccioli, salad, bread, tea, lemonade, and coffee will be served from 11:00 am-1:30 pm. The live auction begins at 12:15 pm, featuring dozens of donated pies and desserts from local businesses, members of the church, and parents of Encounter students. A silent auction will also be held with various gift items and also for choice seating at the opening service on Easter! A donation of $8 for the lunch is suggested and carry-outs are available.

Encounter is an ecumenical ministry of the Main Street UMC and is made up of about 85 high school students from six schools and more than 30 local churches. This season, Encounter will present the musical Yes, and Amen in more than a dozen worship performances starting Easter Sunday through early August. The opening performances will be held at Main Street UMC at 4:30 pm and 7 pm on Easter Sunday, April 12. They will also sing this season at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville, and Wood River as well as at the Relay for Life and walk in the Alton Memorial Day Parade.

For the full season schedule, go to www.encounteryouthchoir.org. For details on the Luncheon and Pie Auction, call the Main Street UMC office at 462-2495. You can also follow the event page, and Encounter, on Facebook.

