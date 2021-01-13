ALTON - The Downtown Alton area, which has enjoyed much revitalization in the past few years, will pick up a new business early 2021 when Picture This & More reopens in its new location at 17 E Broadway, Alton.

“The framing business, started by Ken and Glenda Link 25 years ago, has been very successful,” said owner Quint Long. " I am wanting PT&M to be known for its selection of local interest art by local artists as well as framing. The Broadway location should help with that.”

The Links founded PT&M as a home business in 1992, then moved into a brick and mortar store in 1994, eventually landing in its current location on West Delmar in 1999. Long, who has a background in construction and kitchen and bath design, started working for the Links in 2014, purchasing the company a year later. He works with long-time framing professional, Kella Marchal to produce high-quality custom frames.

Long knows he'll be joining a great lineup in the area, along with My Just Desserts, Rushmore Boutique & Epicurean Fair. Jacoby Art Center is just a few blocks away offering another gallery experience

“Our main focus is custom framing. Kella and I both enjoy working with a customer to find the perfect way to enhance and preserve their art or keepsake,” said Long.

Quint is very optimistic about the future of the company and in the area where it will be located.

"I look forward to our framing business thriving and our gallery becoming known for local art. I'm very confident that Alton is heading in the right direction. I hope that Alton becomes a tourist destination, such as Old St. Charles (Mo.) said Long.

Once the move is made, Long is looking ahead to a grand opening and becoming a part of the Broadway area of Downtown.

For more information on Picture This And More, please visit the company's website, www.picturethisandmore.com or visit their Facebook page.

