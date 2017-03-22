HARDIN – Calhoun pitcher Grace Baalman was perfect on the mound Tuesday, striking out 19 of 21 batters and allowing no hits in seven innings.

It was Baalman’s first perfect game of the young season. Baalman, a senior, bound for the University of Kentucky at the end of the season, will go down as one of the best female pitchers to ever play in the area, without question, and games like the one Tuesday continue to cement that even more.

Macie Margherio was two for three with three RBIs and Emily Baalman was two for three with two RBIs and a triple for the Warriors. Calhoun increases its record to 4-1 on the season with the win.