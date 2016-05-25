LIBERTY - Calhoun all-star softball pitcher Grace Baalman was as perfect as she could be on the mound on Tuesday as the Warriors blanked Brown County 7-0 at the Liberty Sectional.

Grace Baalman pitched seven innings, struck out 17 of 21 batters, allowed no hits and no runs.

Calhoun improved to 36-2 with the victory and heads to the Liberty Sectional championship Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Grace fell behind in the count on several batters last night but was able to come back and get every one of those batters,” Calhoun coach Matt Baalman said. “Grace had a couple of pitches that were not on last night but she had confidence in her fastball to come back and throw strikes when she needed them.”

Abby Baalman, Emma Baalman and Junie Zirkelbach paced Calhoun’s attack in the game. Abby Baalman was two for four with two RBIS; Emma Baalman was two for four with a double and three RBIs; and Zirkelbach was three for three with two runs scored. Grace Baalman helped herself with her bat, slamming a two-run home run in the second inning.

Coach Baalman said the Warriors look forward with great anticipation to the post-season.

“There is more energy, more fans and more at stake,” he said of the playoffs. “I believe as a coach we are playing the best softball of the season right now.”

More like this: