ALTON - For the sixth consecutive year, the Brooklyn, New York-based Loosey Goosey art collective had a successful homecoming with its Piasa Summer art show.

Piasa Summer 2017 was held at the Jacoby Center for the Arts on East Broadway, where it has been held since its incarnation. Loosey Goosey, which consists of Kyle Lamble, Jordan Harness, Jesse Lankford and Joseph Crawford, said the staff of the art center has only become more accommodating over time. The event is conducted to assist up-and-coming artists and other creatives take part in their first galleries. Unlike many groups hosting galleries, however, Loosey Goosey does not take commission from any art sold, and allows artists to completely profit from their works.

This year was the best year yet, Crawford said.

"Well over 200 attending, nearly every artist sold work," Crawford said. "It was Chelsea Masiero's first show, and she sold every piece."

Other local artists featured included Spencer Hughes of Edwardsville, Dillon Reynolds of Alton, Sarah Carney from Missouri and Zachary Webb of Bethalto who had photography for showing and sale, among other artists from across the area.

This year had a whimsical creepy theme sourced from 1920s art and cartoon characters. Many people mistook the theme for an early Halloween, but Crawford described the event more as "summer's last call."

"It was the best event, with the most production from the projection mapping to the small 'movie theater' playing old creepy cartoons in the back," he said. "[It was] the biggest turnout we've ever had. We can't wait to come back for year seven!"

Live music was also an integral part of the event, with music being provided by local jazz act, the Bonbon Plot, soulful alternative rockers Hope & Therapy and the ever-groovy surf-rock inspired Polyshades.

During Polyshades's set, theatrics made of fog caused the fire alarm to alert everyone and evacuate the building. The Alton Fire Department responded to the scene, but no damage or injuries occurred whatsoever. One show-goer said the place was "just too hot to handle."

