Piasa Palisades Group, Sierra Club Speaker Series to be held April, 10, 2017 at Old Bakery Brewery, Alton, Ill.

ALTON - Illinois University Master Gardeners Nancy Orill, Susan Murray and Kim Schoenfeld will share ideas about developing new or existing gardens including their experiences at the Village Garden in Godfrey. They will talk about specific types of gardens, e.g. pollinator gardens, herb gardens and vegetable gardens, and provide tips for choosing the right plants. Their presentation will also include how to maintain a garden, including pest management and soil amendments. Included will be a brief discussion about how a garden can provide habitat for wildlife.

Nancy Orrill says “I’ve been gardening most of my life, had my first garden when I was 8 yrs. old. I have always loved “playin in the dirt” so it seemed only natural when I retired at the end of 2009, to become a Master Gardener. I became the Project Leader of The Village Garden in Godfrey in the summer of 2011.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kim Schoenfeld tells us that, “It is great exercise and I accomplish a lot of steps on my Fitbit- walking around my yard doing a bit of this and a bit of that. When I’m upset or stressed about anything, digging in the dirt is just the antidote I need.”

And, Susan Murray tells us that a lifelong interest in gardening led her to become a Master Gardener. She volunteers at the Godfrey Village Garden and is a core group member of the La Vista Community Supported Farm. Both provide her with the opportunity to connect others to the physical, mental, and nutritional benefits of working with the earth.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speakers at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Il 62002 on April 10, 2017, starting at 6:00 p.m. The program will begin at 7:30 PM; in the event room, adjacent to the dining room. For any questions contact Chris Krusa by mobile phone on 410-490-5024

More like this: