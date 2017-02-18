Colin Baumgartner closed out his regular season career for the Piasa Birds on Friday night. Baumgartner has been a star basketball/baseball player during his four years at Southwestern. (Photos courtesy of Michael Weaver).SOUTHWESTERN 43, PANA 40

PIASA - Southwestern slipped past Pana 43-40 in a boys' basketball contest Friday night at Southwestern.

Colin Baumgartner and Justin Bailey led the Piasa Birds with 19 and 14 points respectively Ben Lowis contributed six points and Caden Heyen had two points.

Pana grabbed an 18-11 first quarter lead, then Southwestern rebounded to make it 24-22 at the half. Pana outscored Southwestern 10-9 in the third quarter and Southwestern rallied in the fourth period with 10 points to Pana’s eight.

The Piasa Birds recognized its seniors at the game. It was last regular season contest for the Piasa Birds before regional play begins next week.

Sharpshooter Justin Bailey hits a bucket for the Piasa Birds on Friday night.

