PIASA - Maddie Gordon is a multi-sport student-athlete with unbelievable stamina and fortitude for the Piasa Birds.

Maddie was a top cross country runner last year on the Piasa Birds’ girls squad and big things are expected from her again in fall 2023. Maddie is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

“Maddie is very competitive in every sport,” Piasa Birds’ cross country coach Gary Bowker said. “She doubles in the spring with soccer and track and also plays volleyball in the fall.”

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Coach Bowker has to train Maddie slightly differently than the other girls in both cross country and track.

“I have to be careful how much of a load of training I put on her legs,” he said. “We have talked several times and a major concern is we don’t want her to have dead legs in volleyball and soccer, too.”

The coach said she has the desire and love of running needed to be one of his standouts again this year.

More like this: