PIASA – The Piasa Southwestern High School baseball team hosted a double-header against the New Berlin Pretzels Saturday afternoon (April 23). The Piasa Birds lost both games by scores of 12-7 and 28-16 bringing their season record down to 11-9.

The highlight of the game for the Piasa Birds was probably Hunter Newell’s home run in the bottom of the seventh. It scored three runs and brought the deficit to just 12-7 late in the game. Unfortunately, his effort wasn’t enough to win game one, as the scoreline finished 12-7 in favor of the Pretzels.

Having himself a game for Piasa was Colin LeMarr who had three hits including two doubles and three runs.

That brought up the high-scoring second game of the double-header with a combined 44 runs.

LeMarr added another home run on the day and went 2-5 in game two with a couple of RBI’s, hits and runs. Rocky Darr had a team-high three RBI’s on the day as well as three runs.

The Pretzels’ 14-run second inning was too much for the Piasa Birds to overcome though as they dropped back-to-back games.

“We got to really work on hitting, that’s our big thing,” Piasa head coach Brian Hanslow said after game one.

His team hit a little better in game two, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the 28 runs from the Pretzels.

The Piasa Birds will be back in action again on Tuesday, May 26 against Pana. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from Schneider Park in Brighton.

Piasa Southwestern has a very exciting game coming up on Thursday against Metro-East Lutheran at GCS Ballpark at 6:30 p.m. That should be an exciting contest under the lights.

