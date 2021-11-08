Piar Player Of Year: Cain, Hyten, Maag, Montague, Stobie, Tuttle and Lynn Join The Metro-East All-Area Girls Golf Team Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Metro East All-Area Team Girls Golf 2021 Player of the Year – Gracie Piar (Alton Marquette) 1st team Audrey Cain – Alton Marquette Reese Kite – Waterloo Calli Smith – Waterloo Ellie Hyten – Fr. McGivney Ava Bartosiak – Alton Marquette Cami Cooper – Waterloo Clancy Maag – Alton Marquette Article continues after sponsor message Sabrina Leingang – Columbia 2nd team Lilly Montague – Alton Marquette Julia Stobie – Fr. McGivney Bria Tuttle – Jerseyville Reagan Lynn – Roxana Lexi Stumpf – Waterloo Brooke Hunsche – Highland Sydney Coziar – Highland Ainslie Schrader - Columbia Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Gracie is such a talented, consistent player. "From her confidence during competition to her work ethic during practice, she finds a way to make things happen on the course," Walsh said. "As the four-time Player of the Year for MECGA, numerous Medalist honors, and a state champion to her name, Gracie is ready, just watch her succeed in the collegiate golf world and beyond!" More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending