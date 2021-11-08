Metro East All-Area Team

Girls Golf 2021

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Player of the Year – Gracie Piar (Alton Marquette)

1st team

Audrey Cain – Alton Marquette

Reese Kite – Waterloo

Calli Smith – Waterloo

Ellie Hyten – Fr. McGivney

Ava Bartosiak – Alton Marquette

Cami Cooper – Waterloo

Clancy Maag – Alton Marquette

Article continues after sponsor message

Sabrina Leingang – Columbia

2nd team

Lilly Montague – Alton Marquette

Julia Stobie – Fr. McGivney

Bria Tuttle – Jerseyville

Reagan Lynn – Roxana

Lexi Stumpf – Waterloo

Brooke Hunsche – Highland

Sydney Coziar – Highland

Ainslie Schrader - Columbia

Marquette Catholic head girls golf coach Deb Walsh said Gracie is such a talented, consistent player.

"From her confidence during competition to her work ethic during practice, she finds a way to make things happen on the course," Walsh said. "As the four-time Player of the Year for MECGA, numerous Medalist honors, and a state champion to her name, Gracie is ready, just watch her succeed in the collegiate golf world and beyond!"

More like this:

CSUN Golf Star Gracie Piar, A Marquette Catholic State Champion, Seeks Support for Giving Day
Mar 6, 2025
Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month: Piasa Birds Look To Zurheide For Leadership And High Performance
Jan 20, 2025
Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete Of Month: Gracie Darr: A Senior Leader Energizing Southwestern High Teams
Dec 27, 2024
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Baseball Player Seibert Balances Sports and Academics Effectively
Mar 13, 2025
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Sarah Hyten Earns All-State Honors In Golf
Jan 3, 2025

 