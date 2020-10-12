ALTON - Marquette Catholic junior golfer Gracie Piar had a very successful 2020 season.

Piar finished placing second at the IHSA Class 1A sectional at Salem and placed first at the regional last week.

Still, with all the problems caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and an uncertain future for the 2020 season, Piar was grateful to be able to play and finish the season.

“It was a really good day. The back nine was a lot tougher than the front because of the changing conditions with the wind. It's a shame with COVID and no state tournament. The state tournament is the biggest tournament of the year, but I'm so glad we had a season because we didn't think we were going to have anything,” Piar said.

“Gracie is an extraordinary player and a smart player, she always finds a way to get the job done for us and help us,” Piar’s coach Deb Walsh said

Last year, Piar placed 17th at the Class 1A state tournament as a sophomore and tied for 25th place as a freshman. With COVID restrictions this year's state tournament was canceled by IHSA.

Piar is considered as one of the St. Louis area's top golfers. Piar is ranked 220 in the junior class nationwide.

