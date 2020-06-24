COLLINSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released photographs on Tuesday of a burglary at Ace Storage, 120 Troy Road, Collinsville, on June 11, 2020. The burglary involved breaking into a locker and stealing a trailer with several power tools and lawn equipment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the following photographs as to who may be depicted in the photos. Anyone with information is directed to call Detective Robert Weller at 618-296-4879,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

No additional information is available at this time due to the fact it is still a pending investigation.

More like this: