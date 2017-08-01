EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Departme nt released photographs Tuesday morning of the individual who robbed the First Mid-Illinois Bank in Edwardsville on Monday.

At 2:35 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017, Edwardsville Police Department officers responded to 2143 S. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, the First Mid-Illinois Bank, in reference to a robbery that has just occurred.

The suspect was described as a white male, medium build, 5’10”- 6’01”, wearing sunglasses, baseball hat, T-shirt and shorts. The suspect has predominant scarring around his mouth.

This suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, inferred he had a weapon and demanded money, Edwardsville Police Department said.

The bank robber then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of United States Currency.

Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said this on Monday night about the First Mid-Illinois Bank robbery suspect: “We looked at the video from the bank robbery in Edwardsville and the one in Glen Carbon and our investigators believe it is the same subject,” he said.

“In both, a weapon was inferred and not displayed and the person ran a distance from a bank and got into a vehicle.”

First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust was previously the old Cloverleaf Bank. Chief Keeven urged residents to circulate the photo on Facebook to as many friends as possible with hopes the robbery suspect will be caught.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working in conjunction with the FBI to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone able to identify this subject from the photographs or who has information regarding the robbery should contact Detective Fitzgerald of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

