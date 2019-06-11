JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville will soon welcome a new photography studio to downtown Jerseyville. Images by Jo will open at 301 N. State Street on Tuesday May 28, 2019.

Images by Jo is run by Jody Jedlicka, who has been a professional photographer for 5 years. Jody plans to offer a full-service photography studio, providing family photos, senior pictures, wedding photos, glamour photography, and boudoir photos. She also plans to sell art and prints of local imagery, abstract photos, and ceramics as well as other items. Jody also plans to offer photography courses, art classes and some special children’s events beginning this summer. A full list of services can be found at www.photographicimagerybyjo.com.

Jody is thrilled to move into her new space. She explained,” I’ve always enjoyed photography and it will be great to have my studio close to home. Photography is something that runs in my family. My grandmother was an amateur photographer who took snaps all the time. So for me, its wonderfully fitting to be able to open my in my hometown.”

Jody is a Jerseyville native and graduated from Jersey Community High School. She moved away for college and returned in 2009 to help at her father’s business. Previous to that, Jody had owned a real estate business in Georgia for 8 years. While she had always liked taking photos, her hobby evolved when she started by doing real estate photos for her business. It caused her to buy a nice camera and use it more often, and as a result and she found that photography was her passion.” Jody said, “Oddly, it was real estate that got me started. But it didn’t take long for me to decide that photography was my thing. Eventually the decision was made to go back to school to see what more I could do. I wanted to learn how to manipulate the camera instead of having the camera manipulate me. “

Jody has her master’s in fine arts in photography with an emphasis in film photography, ceramics and painting. In addition to a professional photographer, Jody is also an adjunct professor at Lewis and Clark Community College and at Fontbonne University, sharing her knowledge and passion for art and photography with students.

Jody said, “I love working with people to get the style of photo that they want. When I can capture someone’s imagination, I know I’ve done the job creatively.”

The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) is organizing a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8am at the studio, located at 301 N. State Street in Jerseyville. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

Please contact Beth Bear at JCBA (618-639-5222) or Jody Jedlicka at 618-570-4406 for further information.

