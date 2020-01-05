EDWARDSVILLE - This is a photo circulating of the 2020 Rolls Royce SUV vehicle that was stolen from the home invasion/homicide on Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville.

The body of a highly prominent Edwardsville man - attorney Randy L. Gori - was found Saturday night in a home at 4586 Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville after a Black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV was taken from the residence. Gori, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was immediately activated and more than 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation and currently investigating leads, Captain David Vucich of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy Commander Major Case Squad, said.

The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at 618-296-5544.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

