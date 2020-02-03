EDWARDSVILLE - Through the generosity of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, SIUE Athletics is proud to be able to host the fifth annual Education Day when the women's basketball team takes on Morehead State Thursday at 11 a.m. in First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.

The event is a sellout with more than 3,000 area students from grades 3-8 and chaperones attending the game.

"I think this is an awesome event for our community, and I have to thank Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery for sponsoring this event," said SIUE Head Coach Paula Buscher.

Article continues after sponsor message

For many of the students, it will be their first time on SIUE's campus. It will be a day full of educational elements with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) experiments, math equations and other learning experiences in the timeouts throughout the game delivered under the direction of the SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach, which is comprised of an independent group of researchers and educators, innovating ways to engage students and the public in science, technology, engineering and math.

Each student is receiving a free ticket, a foam Cougar Paw and a T-shirt commemorating the event.

Along with the basketball game, SIUE Athletics and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery have some fun added in with a performance by the Paramount Performance Pups.

The Wood River Refinery is located in Roxana, Illinois, about 15 miles north and east of St. Louis, Missouri, on the east side of the Mississippi River. Built-in 1917, it is Phillips 66's largest operating refinery, with a crude oil processing capacity of

314,000 BPD. The Wood River Refinery employs more than 1,100 people, including contractors and direct employees. Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66 as part of WRB Refining LP, a business venture with Cenovus US Refinery Services LLC.

More like this: