ROXANA - Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced a total of $50,000 going to local Riverbend organizations and a total of $1 million to 48 local food banks across the U.S. and in the U.K. The gift, made on behalf of Phillips 66 employees, is meant to support organizations that have offered a critical lifeline this year to communities where the company operates.

“We have a deep appreciation for the organizations that stood with their communities and provided such an essential service in the face of the enormous challenges of 2020,” said Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland. “This is a gift from the people of Phillips 66 to those that are taking care of our most vulnerable.”

In the River Bend, the company is donating $12,500 each to Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, Crisis Food Center in Alton, Glen-Ed Pantry in Edwardsville, and Operation Blessing in Wood River. The donations are in addition to $100,000 donated locally by Phillips 66 to COVID-19 relief efforts earlier this year as well as the $350,000 that the Wood River Refinery donates annually to charitable organizations in this region.

Additionally, the employees and contractors of the Wood River Refinery have made considerable contributions to the community including donating over 150 turkeys to Crisis Food Center, participating in a toy, food, and supply drive benefitting Riverbend Family Ministries, Crisis Food Center, and Operation Blessing, and adopting families through Riverbend Family Ministries this holiday season.

“2020 has been an unprecedented year filled with challenges and uncertainty for all of us,” said Community Hope Center Development Director Denise Ukena. “Community Hope Center is honored to serve alongside other food pantries to ensure that our most vulnerable neighbors are not going hungry and that their basic needs are being met. We could not do this work without the support of our community. We are particularly grateful to Phillips 66 employees for their generosity and for always being so responsive to the needs of our community.”

The company's $1 million donation will be spread across 11 states and in the United Kingdom and is part of more than $31 million donated to charitable organizations in 2020.

“Now more than ever, people are in need of hope and help, and our company is pleased to work with these critical organizations in our community to provide that assistance this holiday season,” said Melissa Erker, director of government and community affairs at the Wood River Refinery. “We are also overwhelmed by our employees’ continued generosity to this region through monetary contributions and gifts of their time. They embody the true spirit of our company mission to provide energy and improve lives.”

To read more about the company’s COVID-19 relief efforts, visit:

https://www.phillips66.com/covid19response.

