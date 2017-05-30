MADISON, Wis. - The Alpha Chapter of Wisconsin Phi Beta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin-Madison announced the induction of 144 students into membership at its 2017 banquet, held recently at Union South.

Morgan Suhre, Glen Carbon, is one of the inductees.



Initiates into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest academic honor society, embody excellence in both depth and breadth of study in the liberal arts. The Alpha Chapter inducts less than five percent of the senior class from the College of Letters & Science.



Phi Beta Kappa is the nation's oldest academic society honoring the liberal arts and sciences. Founded in 1776 at the College of William and Mary, PBK stands for freedom of inquiry and expression, disciplinary rigor, breadth of intellectual perspective, the cultivation of skills of deliberation and ethical reflection, the pursuit of wisdom, and the application of the fruits of scholarship and research in practical life.



Phi Beta Kappa has 286 chapters at leading colleges and universities in the United States. The Society sponsors activities to advance the humanities, social sciences, and the natural sciences in higher education and in society at large.

