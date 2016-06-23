EDWARDSVILLE – Strengthening its commitment to academics, SIUE Athletics announced the appointment of Taylor Phelps as the newest member of the Athletics Academic Advising staff.

SIUE Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Student Services Jaci DeClue welcomed Phelps to the staff.

"We are excited to have Taylor join the staff," said DeClue. "He brings a high level of experience to this position, and his knowledge will help him relate to our student-athletes."

Phelps spent the last two academic years at the University of Missouri where he served as an academic advisor and mentor for Missouri football and as a Student-Athlete Development Assistant. He aided student-athletes daily in career searches, exploration of majors, graduate school applications and resume writing.

He also served as a teaching assistant for Missouri's Student Success Seminar Course, which helped build relationships between the Athletic Department and on-campus faculty who attended class as guest speakers.

A member of the National Association of Academic Advisors for Athletics (N4A), Phelps' main duties will include advising and mentoring student-athletes, meeting with prospective student-athletes and their families during the recruiting process, helping with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and managing athletic study tables.

Phelps was a basketball student-athlete at Texas A&M University-Commerce from 2011 to 2014. He was an athletic representative of the Universities Athletic Council. He coordinated fundraising efforts and community service initiatives as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice President/Treasurer and earned the Charles Goodall Award for service to the community.

He was selected to attend the 2015 NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar in Indianapolis and also attended the 2015 Life Skills Symposium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Phelps earned a bachelor of science in Health & Human Performance from Texas A&M-Commerce in 2014. He completed his master's in Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology from Missouri in 2016.

