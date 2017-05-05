As was indicated by Mike Matheny last night, the St. Louis Cardinals have now officially recalled outfielder Tommy Pham from Memphis (AAA).

What was less expected was the move of placing Stephen Piscotty on the disabled list due to a right hamstring strain. Though diagnosed with the injury and forced to exit last night’s game, Piscotty was optimistic afterwards and called the issue “mild” and a “spasm” more than any serious injury.

There is still no official word on Dexter Fowler, who left last night’s game due to a shoulder injury.

Pham has played in 136 games with the Cardinals and was batting .283 at Memphis this year.

He will be active tonight as the Cardinals open a weekend series in Atlanta.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI