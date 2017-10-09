After a season in which he led the St. Louis Cardinals with a .306 batting average, .931 OPS, 95 runs, and 25 stolen bases, Tommy Pham is being recognized as the team’s candidate for the Hank Aaron Award. Established in 1999 to recognize the top offensive performer in each league, the Hank Aaron Award is chosen by fan vote and a panel of Hall of Fame members.
Pham was also the first Cardinal to have at least 20 home runs (23) and 20 doubles (22) in the same season since Reggie Sanders did so in 2004. He also led St. Louis with 40 multi-hit games.
Voting is open through October 13th at MLB.com.
If selected, Pham would become only the second St. Louis Cardinals player to win the award, as Albert Pujols took the honors in 2009.
American League
Baltimore Orioles: Jonathan Schoop
Boston Red Sox: Mookie Betts
Chicago White Sox: José Abreu
Cleveland Indians: José Ramírez
Detroit Tigers: Nicholas Castellanos
Houston Astros: Jose Altuve
Kansas City Royals: Eric Hosmer
Los Angeles Angels: Mike Trout
Minnesota Twins: Brian Dozier
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge
Oakland Athletics: Khris Davis
Seattle Mariners: Nelson Cruz
Tampa Bay Rays: Logan Morrison
Texas Rangers: Elvis Andrus
Toronto Blue Jays: Josh Donaldson
National League
Arizona Diamondbacks: Paul Goldschmidt
Atlanta Braves: Freddie Freeman
Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo
Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto
Colorado Rockies: Charlie Blackmon
Los Angeles Dodgers: Cody Bellinger
Miami Marlins: Giancarlo Stanton
Milwaukee Brewers: Travis Shaw
New York Mets: Michael Conforto
Philadelphia Phillies: Odúbel Herrera
Pittsburgh Pirates: Andrew McCutchen
San Diego Padres: Jose Pirela
San Francisco Giants: Buster Posey
St. Louis Cardinals: Tommy Pham
Washington Nationals: Ryan Zimmerman
photo credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports