Name: Peyton Olivia Bridges

Parents: Heather Bailey and Kyle Bridges of Godfrey

Birth weight: 5 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 11:09 PM

Date: 11/28/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Justin Warhoover (4)

Grand parents: Trina Healy of Godfrey, Nathalie Bridges and Walter Bridges od Athens

Great Grandparents: Margery Healy of Godfrey

