Jerseyville Panthers at CM Eagles Baseball

BETHALTO - Noah Petersen led the way with two hits and two RBIs and Bryer Arview hit a solo home run, while Justin Banovs gave up four runs on seven hits in six-and-one-third innings on the mound as Civic Memorial won their Mississippi Valley Conference baseball game over Jersey 7-4 Wednesday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The win gave the Eagles a 2-0 mark in league play, while the Panthers dropped to 0-2 in the conference.

CM scored a run in the first to take the early lead, but Jersey scored three times in the top of the third to go ahead. The Eagles countered with three runs in both the third and fourth to take a 7-3 advantage, with the Panthers scoring once in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell short as the Eagles took the win.

To go along with Petersen's two hits and two RBIs on the day, August Frankford had a hit and RBI, with Arview's solo shot being his only hit and RBI as well and Carter Braun, Kale Hawk and Connor Wells also had hits on the day for CM.

Gage Walker had two hits and an RBI for Jersey, while Drake Goetten had two hits, Zach Weiner had a hit and drove in a pair of runs and both Pete Barten and Ethan Klunk also had hits.

Banovs pitched well on the mound for the Eagles, giving up four runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out one, with Brayden Prott going the final two-thirds in the seventh to pick up the save. Griffin Williams went all the way on the mound for the Panthers, allowing seven runs on five hits, walking four and fanning two.

CM is now 8-5 and next plays Roxana at home on Friday, then plays a home-and-home set against Mascoutah in conference play, the first game at home Monday and the return game Wednesday at Mascoutah, then hosts Gillespie on Apr. 20 and Granite City Apr. 21, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Jersey is now 7-8 and will play Carlinville at home on Thursday, then plays a conference home-and-home series against Triad, the first game at home Monday and the return game Wednesday at Triad. The Panthers then play at Pittsfield Apr. 21, all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

