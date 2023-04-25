CARROLLTON – Greene County Health Department Public Health Administrator Molly Peters announce a new partnership between the health department with Tri-County Rural Transit to address transportation barriers in the community. This partnership will enable individuals to cover their transportation costs 100 percent when utilizing rural transit services for medical appointments.

"Transportation challenges are significant barriers to health care, especially in rural communities like Greene, and often result in late arrivals, delayed and missed appointments, negatively impacting overall health," Peters said. "Working to address these challenges is important for mitigating adverse healthcare outcomes and avoiding additional costs to the healthcare system, including increased use of emergency departments and hospitalizations.

Article continues after sponsor message

“An estimated 5.8 million people across the country delayed medical care in recent years due to transportation. These groups are often already prone to greater social and economic disadvantage and experience greater negative outcomes as a result. This partnership enables us to help remove some of these barriers to improve access to services within our community.”

Those interested in learning more or interested in receiving a travel voucher for use with Tri-County Rural Transit can contact the Community Health Division at (217) 942-6961 Opt. 6.

The department reminds residents that a 24-hour notice is required for scheduling transit within Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun, and 72 hours is required for transportation outside the service area, subject to availability.

More like this: