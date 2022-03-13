"Photos from this article, (or gallery), may be purchased at RandyManning.com"

ELSAH - Edwardsville's Ben Perulfi won the 3,200-meter run, while Ryan Watts and Geo Patrylak finished one-two in the 1,600 meters and other athletes from the Tigers, Alton, Collinsville, East St. Louis and Triad all competed well in the Tigers Indoor Invitational track and field meet, held Friday afternoon at Principia College in Elsah.

No team scored were kept, but many of the athletes performed well in the meet, the first competitive event of the new season.

In the 60-meter dash, O'Fallon's Tamarion Bivines won the event with a time of 7.02 seconds, while Collinsville's Jerry Richardson came in sixth at 7.35 seconds, nipping seventh place Tristan Darby of Triad, who had the same time. In the 60-meter hurdles, Mt. Vernon's Alec Sledge won with a time of 8.28 seconds, while Chase Harmon of Triad was fifth at 9.20 seconds and the Redbirds' Simon McClain came in seventh at 9.50 seconds.

Perulfi won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:47.16, while Noah Gallivan of Alton was second at 10:48.90, the Tigers' Jacob Grandone was third with a time of 10:54.44, Ben Winslow of the Knights was fourth at 10:57.76 and the Kahoks' Dylan Meeks came in seventh at 12:09.74. Timothy Cross of the Flyers won the 400 meters with a time of 53.83 seconds, with Juliano Cigliana of Triad coming in fifth at 54.66 seconds, Braylon Heavens of Edwardsville was seventh at 55.08 seconds, Collinsville's Jeremiah Yarbrough finished eighth with a time of 55.86 seconds, Triad's Ethan Dudley was ninth with a time of 56.18 seconds, the Tigers' Chris Green-Williams was 10th at 56.87 seconds, Jacolbi West of the Redbirds had a time of 1:04.75 and East Side's Decarlos Ward came in at 1:06.03.

Jacob Bates of Belleville West won the 800 meters at 2:06.12, with Alex Uder of the Tigers placing fifth at 2:09.84, teammate Sam Wittek was seventh at 2:10.41, Jaylin Moore of the Flyers was eighth at 2:13.52, Andrew Gonski of Collinsville rounded out the top ten with a time of 2:14.26, Johnathan Krafka of Alton came in at 2:14.54, the Kahoks' Brian Castro had a time of 2:22.39, Winslow was in at 2:23.63 and East Side's Devontae Ellard had a time of 2:29.92.

Bivines won his second event of the day in the 200 meters, coming in at 23.03 seconds, with Richardson coming in fifth at 23.90 seconds, Clayton Lakatos of the Tigers was seventh with a time of 24.06 seconds, Darby was 10th at 24.36 seconds, Edwardsville's Samuel Elliott-Barnes was in at 24.42 seconds, Elijah Love of East Side had a time of 25.79 seconds, teammate Teon Milton was right behind at 26.83 seconds and Damon Willis of the Knights had a time of 26.98 seconds.

Watts took the title in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:23.40, with Patrylak right behind at 4:25.11, Collinsville's Trey Peterson came in fourth at 4:44.05, Andrew Pace of Triad was fifth at 4:48.98, with teammate Drew Twyman clocking in at 5:10.84, Cody Powell of the Flyers came in at 5:20.52, the Redbirds' Brayden Murray had a time of 5:26.52, John Redmon of the Flyers came home at 5:39.49 and Alton's Isaiah Oucehani was in at 5:58.65.

In the relays, Edwardsville's team of Hoeferlin, Patrylak, Watts and Ryan Luitjohan won at 8:13.94, with Alton coming in third at 8:42.99 and Collinsville was fourth at 9:02.96. Belleville West won the 4x200 meter relay at 1:35.20, while the Tigers came in fourth at 1:38.34, the Flyers were seventh at 1:41.52, the Redbirds were eighth, coming in at 1:42.92, the Knights were ninth at 1:47.65 and the Kahoks did not finish the race. In the 4x400 meter race, West took its second relay of the day, winning with a time of 3:31.85, while the Tigers were fourth at 3:43.55, the Flyers came in fifth at 3:45.40, the Knights came in eighth at 3:48.94 and the Kahoks were ninth with a time of 3:58.10.

In the field events, Jonovan Findley of Normal Community West tied for first with Fischer Davis of Mt. Vernon, with both jumping 1.88 meters (6' 2") with Findley declared the winner on the basis of fewer misses, while Collinsville's Khalil Thorps-Watt tied for third with Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia and Zach Wolf of Belleville West at 1.83 meters (six-feet-even), with Thorps-Watt finished third on the fewest misses tiebreak and Edwardsville's Jordan Brooks tied with Jo'Viano Howard of Cahokia for sixth place at 1.78 meters, Howard placing sixth on the fewest misses tiebreak. Tanner Koontz of Mt. Vernon and Tyler Peterson of Bloomington tied for first in the pole vault at 13 feet, seven inches, with Kootz taking first place on the basis of fewer misses, while the Tigers' Ethan Stukenburg tied for third with Dakota Minor of Mt. Vernon at 13 feet, one inch, Minor winning third place on fewer misses, Triad's Jackson Buck was eighth at 11 feet, six inches and Collinsville's Ben Stallings was ninth at eight feet, six inches.

Howard took first place in the long jump with a leap of 6.16 meters (20 feet, two-and-a-half inches), with Triad's Jason Randoll second at 5.94 meters (19 feet, six inches), Cigliana came in fourth, jumping 5.86 meters (19 feet. two-and-three-quarters inches), Richardson finished sixth at 5.70 meters (18 feet, eight-and-a-half inches), Beau Brandt of the Tigers and Thomas Hills of the Flyers tied for eighth with identical jumps of 5.56 meters (18 feet, three inches), Jaydon Cole of Edwardsville jumped 5.46 meters (17 feet, 11 inches) and Kyle Baker-Patterson of East Side had a distance of 5.29 meters (17 feet, four-and-a-quarter inches).

Edwardsville's Malik Allen won the triple jump with a distance of 12.96 meters (42 feet, six-and-a-quarter inches), with Thorps-Watt placing third at 12.26 meters (40 feet, two-and-three-quarters inches), the Tigers' Gino Montgomery coming in fourth at 12.09 meters (39 feet, eight inches), Hills came in 10th at 11.16 meters (36 feet, seven-and-a-half inches), Buck had a leap of 10.98 meters (36 feet, one-quarter inch) and Damon Willis of Triad jumped 10.75 meters (35 feet, three-and-a-quarter inches).

In the shot put, Jack Weltha of Bloomington won with a throw of 14.70 meters (48 feet, two-and-three-quarter inches), Collinsville's Kevin Meza was third at 14.30 meters (46 feet, 11 inches), Iose Epenesa of the Tigers was fifth at 14.04 meters (46 feet, three-quarters of an inch), Jonathan Sewell of the Kahoks came in sixth with a toss of 14.01 meters (45 feet, 11-and-three-quarters inches), Roxana's Ashton Noble was seventh at 13.29 meters (43 feet, seven-and-a-quarter inches), Nathan Chapman of Edwardsville had a throw of 12.42 meters (40 feet, nine inches), the Shells' Justin Laws came in with a distance of 12.18 meters (39 feet, 11-and-a-half inches), Triad's Jackson Drake had a toss of 11.90 meters (39 feet, one-half inch), the Redbirds' Gage Depew came up with a throw of 11.86 meters (38 feet, 11 inches), East Side's Lymar Davis had a throw of 11.72 meters (38 feet, five-and-a-half inches), Joel Holomann of the Redbirds came up with a distance of 10.81 meters (35 feet, five-and-three-quarters inches), Triad's Jaylon Nelson had a toss of 9.82 meters (32 feet, two-and-three quarters inches) and D'meco Truss of the Flyers had a throw of 9.01 meters (29 feet, six-and-three-quarters inches).

