Person Taken Into Custody After Edwardsville Attorney Found Dead Saturday Night
EDWARDSVILLE- A person was taken into custody after an Edwardsville attorney was found dead inside his Madison County home Saturday night.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The body of a highly prominent Edwardsville man - attorney Randy L. Gori - was found Saturday night in a home at 4586 Mooney Creek Road in Edwardsville after a Black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV was taken from the residence.
Gori, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at 8:56 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
More info to come.
More like this: