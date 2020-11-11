Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District and LifeStar personnel were dispatched to a report of a person with head and back injuries who fell working outside the Great Rivers Land structure Wednesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer was at the scene and said it looked like the person was putting a roof on. He said the person also appeared to be a minor.

Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office handled traffic. Chief Cranmer said the injured person was apparently transported by ARCH to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. On a positive note, the chief said the injured person was responsive and he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

Rick Hornsey also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Police, Madison County Coroner's Office, Continue Investigation Of Deceased Found In Woods
Jul 14, 2025
Caritas Family Solutions and Human Support Services Unite to Expand Services Across Southern Illinois
Sep 13, 2025
Vehicle Leaves Road, Strikes Yard Lamp Before Tree Collision in East Alton
Aug 4, 2025
Danny Green Appointed Jerseyville Police Chief
Sep 2, 2025
FEMA Denies Request for Individual Assistance Deadline Extension
Aug 28, 2025

 