GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District and LifeStar personnel were dispatched to a report of a person with head and back injuries who fell working outside the Great Rivers Land structure Wednesday morning.

Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief Eric Cranmer was at the scene and said it looked like the person was putting a roof on. He said the person also appeared to be a minor.

Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office handled traffic. Chief Cranmer said the injured person was apparently transported by ARCH to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. On a positive note, the chief said the injured person was responsive and he did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.

Rick Hornsey also contributed to this story.

