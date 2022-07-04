Robert E. Crimo III, has been identified as a person of interest in the Highland Park shooting that occurred on the Fourth of July morning. An "armed and dangerous" person of interest was identified in the Highland Park Independence Parade mass shooting that left at least six people dead and dozens of others "seriously injured" Monday morning, police said.

The person of interest was taken into custody without incident at Wesley and Route 41 at Lake Forest, police said at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.

The parade route in Highland Park remains an active crime scene, Highland Park Police reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several in the Chicago area today canceled Fourth of July celebrations and parades because of the mass shooting.

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference.

Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo.

“I listened to sound of gunfire from video in Highland Park and the last time I heard a weapon of that capacity firing that rapidly on the Fourth of July was in Iraq,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth said today. “We can and we should do better.”

More like this: