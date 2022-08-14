WASHINGTON PARK – Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation. On August 12, 2022, a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.

[EARLIER: ISP Investigates Homicide In Washington Park]

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is being led by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) with assistance from the Washington Park Police department. The investigation is still open and ongoing.

No further information will be disseminated at this time. Anyone with information referencing this homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).

More like this: