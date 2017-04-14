EDWARDSVILLE - A person of interest is being held after Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, of Madison, died after suffering obvious trauma in an incident reported to law enforcement at 5:15 a.m. on April 9.

Madison Police responded to a call of a man lying in the roadway on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203 in Madison.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the circumstances that led to Robert’s death. The investigation has resulted in the detention of a person of interest who is being held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday, April 17, 2017. Additional information will be released on Monday, with the likelihood of a press conference to take place at the Madison Police Department.

Roberts was unconscious at the time of his discovery. He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. On April 12, 2017, medical officials pronounced Roberts dead, but he was placed on life support for organ donation purposes. Roberts was taken off life support on the morning of April 14, 2017, after his vital organs were removed for transplantation efforts.

Capt. Mike Dixon, Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis deputy commander, said anyone having information related to the events that led to Nicholas Roberts’ death, who investigators have yet to talk to, is asked to contact the Madison City Police Department at (618) 876-4300.

