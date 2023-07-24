ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford reported that at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a passerby noticed a male subject jump over the guard rail and out of eyesight as they entered Alton over the Clark Bridge. The passerby contacted the Alton Police Department.

Ford said Alton Police officers responded immediately and the investigation revealed the area where the pedestrian left the roadway was a short jump down to land.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The pedestrian was attempting to access the area below the bridge," Ford said. "No one was injured during this incident."

More like this: