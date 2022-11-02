GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department has an individual in custody without incident after a call that someone made an alleged threat against Granite City High School via social media.

Major Nick Novacich, the Granite City deputy police chief, said at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, the Granite City Police Department received a call that someone had made a threat against the Granite City Senior High School.

The deputy police chief said Granite City Police immediately initiated an investigation into the matter and quickly identified the person who made the threat. That individual was located and taken into custody without incident.

Novacich said as of this time, there is no other threat posed to the Granite City schools.

"Due to the age of the individual apprehended, no identifiable information can be released," he added.

The command staff of the Granite City Police Department commends the individual(s) who alerted us to this threat and we also commend the swift and prompt response by our officers and the Administration of the Granite City School District.

No further information will be released regarding this incident.

