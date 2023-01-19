ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue that resulted in the death of a male.

On January 17, 2023, at 11:11 p.m. St. Louis County Police officers from the North County precinct responded to a call for service at the intersection Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a person struck. Responding officers located a male who had been struck by a motor vehicle. The male was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation has revealed a vehicle was traveling westbound on Lucas-Hunt Road at Jacobi Avenue when a male who had exited a Metro Bus attempted to cross Lucas-Hunt Road, entered the roadway and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.

The deceased has been positively identified as John Addison, 27 years of age, address unknown.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

