ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal railroad accident involving a pedestrian struck in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road near Ridge Road that resulted in the death of an adult male.

On November 6, 2022, at 4:01 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for service for a railroad accident with a pedestrian struck in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road near Ridge Road. Responding officers located an adult male lying on the ground. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be disseminated when it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: